Phunware Inc. (PHUN) makes -14.73% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is -7.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.12% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is -23.12% and -20.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.2 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 0.31% off its SMA200. PHUN registered -27.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.24% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.31M.

The stock witnessed a -28.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.91%, and is -14.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.03% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $48.54M and $13.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.70% and -63.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-241.50%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phunware Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $2.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Phunware Inc. (PHUN), with 20.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.01% while institutional investors hold 52.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.87M, and float is at 38.06M with Short Float at 10.56%. Institutions hold 27.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCTC Holdings, LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $0.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.09% of the PHUN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.5 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.39 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $0.49 million, while STA Wealth Management, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manlunas Eric, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manlunas Eric sold 21,694 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $1.51 per share for a total of $32758.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Syllantavos George (Director) sold a total of 8,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.25 per share for $19406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72839.0 shares of the PHUN stock.