Positives for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) as stock loss in recent trading

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -52.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.96 and a high of $11.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -32.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.31, the stock is 3.53% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. DRH registered -42.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.28% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.35M.

The stock witnessed a 10.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.06%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $668.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.92% and -54.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $60.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.00% year-over-year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 110.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.80M, and float is at 196.00M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 108.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.11 million shares valued at $205.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.60% of the DRH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.39 million shares valued at $173.6 million to account for 15.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.83 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $65.43 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 10.96 million with a market value of $60.62 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -29.86% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -41.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.