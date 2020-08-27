Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is 56.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $9.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -90.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.60, the stock is -4.43% and 9.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -8.32% at the moment leaves the stock 55.40% off its SMA200. RRC registered 124.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 176.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.28.

The stock witnessed a 22.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.30%, and is -14.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.70% over the month.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has around 655 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.95. Profit margin for the company is -92.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 372.05% and -18.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $499.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Top Institutional Holders

398 institutions hold shares in Range Resources Corporation (RRC), with 4.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.99% while institutional investors hold 117.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.47M, and float is at 230.48M with Short Float at 20.20%. Institutions hold 115.56% of the Float.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FUNK JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FUNK JAMES M bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $54000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39000.0 shares.

Range Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that GRAY STEVEN D (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.11 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, PALKO STEFFEN E (Director) acquired 903,128 shares at an average price of $2.20 for $1.98 million. The insider now directly holds 1,000,000 shares of Range Resources Corporation (RRC).

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) that is trading 12.53% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -11.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.84% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 46.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.59.