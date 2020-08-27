RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Vs. Okta Inc. (OKTA): Which Is Riskier?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) shares are -47.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.43% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +141.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.51% down YTD and -11.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.34% and 16.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 29, 2020, CapitalOne recommended the RLJ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on July 24, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the RLJ stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.59. The forecasts give the RLJ Lodging Trust stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.92% or -17.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.20% in the current quarter to -$0.66, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.15, down -60.10% from $0.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.58 and -$0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 406,846 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 54,070. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 13,524 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gibson Patricia L, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $26275.0 at $10.51 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 RLJ shares valued at $25175.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $10.07 per share.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), on the other hand, is trading around $224.14 with a market cap of $28.28B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $205.44 and spell out a less modest performance – a -9.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Okta Inc. (OKTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OKTA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -31.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $187.06 million. This represented a -2.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $182.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.04 billion from $1.96 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $827.56 million while total current assets were at $1.63 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $38.7 million, significantly higher than the $21.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $29.77 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at Okta Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 138,629 shares. Insider sales totaled 405,753 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 71 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -49.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with -8.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 114.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Okta Inc. having a total of 665 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 11.76 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Jun 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 10.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.22 billion and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.