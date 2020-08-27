Shopify Inc. (SHOP) And DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Among Headliners

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares are 173.99% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.03% or $52.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +256.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.39% down YTD and 46.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.95% and 10.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 30, 2020, Rosenblatt recommended the SHOP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on August 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1089.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1094.83. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 0.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10,400.00% in the current quarter to $0.48, up from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.41, up 63.90% from $0.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $1.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.3 for the next year.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.44 with a market cap of $804.52M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DHT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $36.75 million. This represented a 85.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $245.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.82 billion from $1.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.24 million, significantly higher than the $84.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $304.48 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.10% with a share float percentage of 118.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company.