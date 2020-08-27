Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN)

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares are 29.67% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.26% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -11.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.61% and -13.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.18. The forecasts give the Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.72% or 96.72%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.63 with a market cap of $805.11M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KDMN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.37 million. This represented a -6008.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $213.24 million from $181.78 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $12.49 million while total current assets were at $185.45 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$37.51 million, significantly higher than the -$43.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$37.67 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Kadmon Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 59,600 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 251.74k shares after the latest sales, with 41.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 155.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kadmon Holdings Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.71 million shares worth more than $80.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 9.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, with the investment firm holding over 15.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.44 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.