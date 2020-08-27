Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) And ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Saying Scary Stuff?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are 146.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -28.89% or -$0.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +481.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.41% down YTD and -17.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.16% and -43.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital recommended the ANY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 19, 2016. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.92. The forecasts give the Sphere 3D Corp. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 95.2% or 95.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 55.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,021. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MF Ventures, LLC, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 16,467 shares worth $21435.0 at $1.30 per share on May 06. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 32,021 ANY shares valued at $41970.0 on May 07. The shares were sold at $1.31 per share.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI), on the other hand, is trading around $38.05 with a market cap of $15.29B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $114.1 million. This represented a -2.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $110.9 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.98 billion from $1.56 billion over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $45.4 million.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.19 million shares worth more than $316.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.74 million and represent 8.70% of shares outstanding.