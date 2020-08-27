Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares are 61.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.93% or $0.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +348.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.20% down YTD and 58.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.61% and -5.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2019, CIBC recommended the FSM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Scotiabank had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on April 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, up 26.50% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.33 for the next year.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.28 with a market cap of $335.84M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.28 million. This represented a 7.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $55.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $942.75 million from $1.01 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $93.48 million, significantly lower than the $106.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $53.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at W&T Offshore Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 902,354 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.31M shares after the latest sales, with 1.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 34.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.30% with a share float percentage of 92.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 200 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.9 million shares worth more than $15.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.93 million and represent 4.00% of shares outstanding.