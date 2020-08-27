Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares are 10.15% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.55% or $0.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +202.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.20% down YTD and 41.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.17% and 24.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the PVG stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PVG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.66. The forecasts give the Pretium Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $17.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.09. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.94% or -34.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -37.50% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.77 with a market cap of $381.83M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPMT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.74 million. This represented a 105.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $34.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $32.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 69,720 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 39.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.40% with a share float percentage of 54.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.76 million shares worth more than $70.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.43 million and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.