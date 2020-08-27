Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) shares are 21.07% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.04% or $0.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +171.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.15% down YTD and 8.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.09% and -13.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2017, Raymond James recommended the SAND stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on October 31, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SAND stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.94. The forecasts give the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $11.94 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.46% or -0.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, up 4.60% from $0.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), on the other hand, is trading around $12.96 with a market cap of $12.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OXY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -49.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.46 billion. This represented a -223.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$7.58 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $89.45 billion from $101.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.7 billion, significantly lower than the $2.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $24.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Occidental Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 182,766 shares. Insider sales totaled 220,959 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.70% with a share float percentage of 927.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 1,269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 139.14 million shares worth more than $2.55 billion. As of Jun 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 116.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 12.53% of shares outstanding.