Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Immunic Inc. (IMUX), GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares are 72.78% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.23% or $2.34 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +300.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.35% down YTD and 54.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.61% and 3.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the IMUX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on August 26, 2020.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.40% in the current quarter to -$0.62, up from the -$0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.78 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 23,157 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,280. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,000 and 11,950 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vitt Daniel, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 1,300 shares worth $20310.0 at $15.62 per share on Jul 21. The PFO and PAO had earlier bought another 1,000 IMUX shares valued at $18960.0 on Aug 10. The shares were bought at $18.96 per share. Groeppel Manfred (Chief Operating Officer) sold 650 shares at $15.62 per share on Jul 21 for a total of $10155.0 while Groeppel Manfred, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 5,000 shares on Jul 20 for $72201.0 with each share fetching $14.44.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), on the other hand, is trading around $83.50 with a market cap of $19.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.69 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GSX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $130.27 million. This represented a 28.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $183.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $591.39 million from $487.59 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $141.67 million while total current assets were at $276.83 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GSX Techedu Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company.