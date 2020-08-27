Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares are -16.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.57% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +109.98% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.86% down YTD and 96.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.55% and 28.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.89. The forecasts give the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $7.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.8% or 74.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 18,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 12,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MAZUREK NATHAN, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $1470.0 at $1.47 per share on Aug 20. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 1,000 PPSI shares valued at $1395.0 on Aug 24. The shares were bought at $1.40 per share. MAZUREK NATHAN (Chief Executive Officer) bought 4,000 shares at $1.35 per share on Jun 18 for a total of $5380.0 while MAZUREK NATHAN, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 1,000 shares on Jun 09 for $1249.0 with each share fetching $1.25.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC), on the other hand, is trading around $35.67 with a market cap of $7.72B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -25.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $73.13 million. This represented a 66.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $217.23 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.46 billion from $951.25 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $347.25 million while total current assets were at $1.14 billion. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Carmignac Gestion with over 3.43 million shares worth more than $107.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Carmignac Gestion held 13.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the investment firm holding over 3.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.0 million and represent 13.32% of shares outstanding.