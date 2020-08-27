Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Ring Energy Inc. (REI), B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) shares are -67.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.69% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +66.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.89% down YTD and -27.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.44% and -23.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Johnson Rice recommended the REI stock is a Accumulate, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the REI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.27. The forecasts give the Ring Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $2.02 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.43% or 14.0%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, down -45.60% from $0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 960,100 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 428,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti, a Director at the company, bought 12,500 shares worth $20375.0 at $1.63 per share on Sep 11. The CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 REI shares valued at $14700.0 on Sep 13. The shares were bought at $1.47 per share. Hoffman Kelly W. (CEO) bought 22,000 shares at $1.60 per share on Sep 11 for a total of $35200.0 while Broaddrick William Randall, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 25,000 shares on Sep 10 for $42250.0 with each share fetching $1.69.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.52 with a market cap of $6.82B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -86.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BTG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $27.52 million. This represented a 93.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $441.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $3.25 billion from $2.82 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $454.3 million, significantly higher than the $179.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $261.52 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.17% with a share float percentage of 1.03B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.84 million shares worth more than $624.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 106.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $608.61 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.