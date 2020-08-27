Summarizing The Case For Twilio Inc. (TWLO), Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares are 169.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.22% or $15.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +289.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.24% down YTD and 38.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.59% and 6.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2020, Cowen recommended the TWLO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on July 24, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the TWLO stock is a “Strong Buy. 1 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $265.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $298.41. The forecasts give the Twilio Inc. stock a price target range of $335.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $210.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.89% or -26.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.1, up 40.80% from $0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 205 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 806,468 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,195,307. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 563,491 and 582,066 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hu George, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 7,889 shares worth $1.96 million at $248.18 per share on Aug 20. The General Counsel and Secretary had earlier sold another 1,709 TWLO shares valued at $0.42 million on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $248.02 per share. Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,808 shares at $254.89 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $1.74 million while Lawson Jeff, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 35,000 shares on Aug 18 for $8.79 million with each share fetching $251.06.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is trading around $7.43 with a market cap of $1.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PGRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.25 million. This represented a 98.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $171.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $103.11 million, significantly lower than the $106.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $56.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Paramount Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 124,212 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.90% with a share float percentage of 187.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Group Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.68 million shares worth more than $205.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the investment firm holding over 19.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.76 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.