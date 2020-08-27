Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) is -25.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $7.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.02% off the consensus price target high of $10.16 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -143.69% lower than the price target low of $3.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is 21.07% and 31.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.6 million and changing 11.30% at the moment leaves the stock 13.09% off its SMA200. TTM registered 14.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.52M.

The stock witnessed a 33.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.83%, and is 15.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.99. Distance from 52-week low is 146.17% and -31.22% from its 52-week high.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tata Motors Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Tata Motors Limited (TTM), with institutional investors hold 6.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 719.49M, and float is at 421.36M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 6.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.88 million shares valued at $25.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.33% of the TTM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 3.38 million shares valued at $22.2 million to account for 3.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SA which holds 2.39 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $15.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $15.48 million.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading 3.40% up over the past 12 months.