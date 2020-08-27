Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 36.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $12.01, the stock is 3.09% and 13.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.66 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 32.78% off its SMA200. ERIC registered 52.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.04%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 99800 employees, a market worth around $40.89B and $26.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.28% and 0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $6.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), with institutional investors hold 9.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.32B, and float is at 3.25B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 9.99% of the Float.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -24.52% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -14.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.61% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.