The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is 37.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $11.09, the stock is 31.23% and 49.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock 100.24% off its SMA200. MIK registered 120.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.25%.

The stock witnessed a 57.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 209.34%, and is 17.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 7.22% over the month.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $4.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.64. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1009.00% and -0.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.00%).

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Michaels Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.87M, and float is at 93.70M with Short Float at 27.35%.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAPPAS PHILO, the company’s Pres. – Merch. & Supply Chain. SEC filings show that PAPPAS PHILO sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $8259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64910.0 shares.

The Michaels Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that RAFF BERYL (Director) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $7.47 per share for $50049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30993.0 shares of the MIK stock.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GameStop Corp. (GME) that is trading 38.11% up over the past 12 months. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is 14.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.