The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares are 6.79% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.46% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +160.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.84% down YTD and 26.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.79% and 11.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 03, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the CLDR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Northland Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on June 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $12.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.21. The forecasts give the Cloudera Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.94% or -55.25%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.28, up 5.60% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,463,679 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,755,819. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 677,344 and 508,429 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reasoner Scott, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 1,721 shares worth $21885.0 at $12.72 per share on Jun 15. The Director had earlier sold another 41,513 CLDR shares valued at $0.51 million on Jun 25. The shares were sold at $12.34 per share. FRANKOLA JIM (Chief Financial Officer) sold 100,000 shares at $12.00 per share on Jun 03 for a total of $1.2 million while FRANKOLA JIM, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 100,145 shares on Jun 01 for $1.08 million with each share fetching $10.77.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), on the other hand, is trading around $3.67 with a market cap of $32.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $19.27 billion, significantly higher than the -$5.4 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $19.09 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.17% with a share float percentage of 6.34B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company.