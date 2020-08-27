The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: MPLX LP (MPLX), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) shares are -30.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.30% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +159.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.90% down YTD and -4.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.67% and -1.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 02, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the MPLX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on July 15, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MPLX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.57. The forecasts give the MPLX LP stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.39% or 15.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.40% in the current quarter to $0.55, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.89, down -17.30% from $2.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 160,663 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,247,538. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,974 and 37,201,744 in purchases and sales respectively.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), on the other hand, is trading around $15.01 with a market cap of $22.31B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.26 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.2% return.

Let us briefly look at the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FCX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $120.0 million. This represented a 96.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.05 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow, the total assets figure advanced to $40.23 billion from $40.22 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $453.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.09 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was -$684.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 566,164 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.70% with a share float percentage of 1.44B.