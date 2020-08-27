The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) shares are 38.72% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.25% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +185.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.92% down YTD and 15.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.97% and -8.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.35. The forecasts give the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock a price target range of $13.46 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.85. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.53% or 5.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $17.38, up from the $17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $17 and $18.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $18.09 for the next year.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.52 with a market cap of $3.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Valley National Bancorp (VLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 66.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.83 million. This represented a 87.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $348.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.24 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.98 million, significantly lower than the $49.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.45 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Valley National Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 124,770 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.19M shares after the latest sales, with 3.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.80% with a share float percentage of 394.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.3 million shares worth more than $408.95 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 37.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $291.77 million and represent 11.24% of shares outstanding.