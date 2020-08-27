These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares are 110.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.99% or $1.45 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +796.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.24% down YTD and 46.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.98% and -16.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the CWH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 06, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CWH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.50. The forecasts give the Camping World Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.02% or -12.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 149.20% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.56, up 4.20% from -$0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,753,258 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,034,956. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 385,588 and 1,018,021 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEMONIS MARCUS, a CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER at the company, bought 15,475 shares worth $0.5 million at $32.23 per share on Aug 24. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER had earlier bought another 16,775 CWH shares valued at $0.5 million on Aug 25. The shares were bought at $29.82 per share. LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 7,565 shares at $33.05 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $0.25 million while LEMONIS MARCUS, (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 2,690 shares on Aug 19 for $99983.0 with each share fetching $37.17.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.48 with a market cap of $436.84M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXMD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.74 million. This represented a -383.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $205.54 million from $268.64 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$95.1 million, significantly lower than the -$88.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$95.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at TherapeuticsMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 208,700 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.49M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.90% with a share float percentage of 238.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.26 million shares worth more than $26.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.96 million and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.