These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares are 46.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.34% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +236.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.53% down YTD and 15.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.46% and -5.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 20, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the OVID stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on September 04, 2019.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.90% in the current quarter to -$0.36, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.47 and -$0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 60,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 2,000,000 OVID shares valued at $5.0 million on Oct 08. The shares were bought at $2.50 per share.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.51 with a market cap of $768.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QTT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $208.64 million. This represented a -3.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $202.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $355.93 million from $422.33 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $134.48 million while total current assets were at $311.02 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qutoutiao Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.54 million shares worth more than $10.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.4 million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.