These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is -12.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.66 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -208.57% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.32, the stock is -3.07% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing -4.21% at the moment leaves the stock 3.31% off its SMA200. NAT registered 140.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2250.

The stock witnessed a -1.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $630.12M and $349.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.24% and -52.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $39.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), with 3.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 37.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.23M, and float is at 46.81M with Short Float at 28.80%. Institutions hold 36.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.99 million shares valued at $32.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the NAT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5.08 million shares valued at $20.61 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.96 million shares representing 2.01% and valued at over $12.0 million, while Greylin Investment Management Inc. holds 1.94% of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $11.58 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -20.64% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 3.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.12% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.18.