Things appear to be looking up for Bilibili Inc. (BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is 161.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.23 and a high of $51.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $46.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.8% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.33% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.72, the stock is 11.70% and 11.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.01 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 65.91% off its SMA200. BILI registered 250.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.77.

The stock witnessed a 19.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.49%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $16.96B and $1.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 268.25% and -4.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $426.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.40% in year-over-year returns.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), with 73.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.40% while institutional investors hold 48.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.44M, and float is at 180.35M with Short Float at 12.63%. Institutions hold 37.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 11.21 million shares valued at $519.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.69% of the BILI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares valued at $463.2 million to account for 23.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 9.1 million shares representing 21.67% and valued at over $421.61 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 16.02% of the shares totaling 6.73 million with a market value of $311.71 million.