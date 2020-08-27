Things appear to be looking up for Fluent Inc. (FLNT)

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is 20.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLNT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 39.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 37.57% and 49.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 31.88% at the moment leaves the stock 47.04% off its SMA200. FLNT registered 2.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $623.86k.

The stock witnessed a 62.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.12%, and is 17.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.26% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $235.05M and $295.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.33. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.08% and -22.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluent Inc. (FLNT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $71.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -152.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Fluent Inc. (FLNT), with 35.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.82% while institutional investors hold 58.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.51M, and float is at 40.09M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 31.36% of the Float.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Fluent Inc. (FLNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schulke Ryan, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Schulke Ryan bought 5,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $2.58 per share for a total of $13130.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85500.0 shares.

Fluent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Conlin Matthew (President) bought a total of 8,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $2.54 per share for $20630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67570.0 shares of the FLNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Conlin Matthew (President) acquired 14,441 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $33531.0. The insider now directly holds 59,441 shares of Fluent Inc. (FLNT).