This Could Be A Brutal Week For Livent Corporation (LTHM), Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares are -4.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.08% or $0.54 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +106.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.52% down YTD and 21.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.78% and 24.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 06, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the LTHM stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Strong Buy on August 26, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the LTHM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.31. The forecasts give the Livent Corporation stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 9.22% or -63.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, down -21.50% from $0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 227,154 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 76,581. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.95 with a market cap of $149.03M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BORR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.2 million. This represented a 99.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $104.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.79 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.33 billion from $3.28 billion over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.64% with a share float percentage of 72.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borr Drilling Limited having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company.