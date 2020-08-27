This Could Be A Brutal Week For salesforce.com inc. (CRM), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are 67.44% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.04% or $56.27 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +136.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -2.03% down YTD and 50.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 32.77% and 43.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 26, 2020, Wedbush recommended the CRM stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wedbush had Resumed the stock as a Outperform on August 26, 2020. 42 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the CRM stock is a “Strong Buy. 1 of the 42 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 35 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $272.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.97. The forecasts give the salesforce.com inc. stock a price target range of $344.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $160.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.84% or -70.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.90% in the current quarter to $0.75, up from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.62, up 21.00% from $2.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.78 and $0.91. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 362 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,782 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,723,017 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,251,121. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 801,184 and 1,458,298 in purchases and sales respectively.

Benioff Marc, a Chair of the Board & CEO at the company, sold 1,598 shares worth $0.44 million at $273.61 per share on Aug 26. The Chair of the Board & CEO had earlier sold another 13,402 CRM shares valued at $3.59 million on Aug 26. The shares were sold at $268.10 per share. Benioff Marc (Chair of the Board & CEO) sold 15,000 shares at $215.65 per share on Aug 25 for a total of $3.23 million while Allanson Joe, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 215 shares on Aug 25 for $45879.0 with each share fetching $213.39.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.98 with a market cap of $56.35M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTXR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $13000.0. This represented a 99.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.4 million from $26.49 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.57 million, significantly lower than the -$9.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.57 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.68M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.00% with a share float percentage of 39.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.