This Could Be A Brutal Week For Teligent Inc. (TLGT), Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares are -71.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.02% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.11% down YTD and -69.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.30% and -43.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, Raymond James recommended the TLGT stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on August 20, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TLGT stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.22. The forecasts give the Teligent Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.9% or 93.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to -$1.48, down from the -$0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$6.62, down -24.00% from -$3.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.27 and -$1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$5.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), on the other hand, is trading around $17.70 with a market cap of $1.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$8.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SAVE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $309.91 million. This represented a -123.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $138.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.81 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.77 billion from $7.24 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $106.3 million while total current assets were at $1.67 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$46.96 million, significantly lower than the $341.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$497.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Spirit Airlines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 4,519 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 673.9k shares after the latest sales, with -93.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.40% with a share float percentage of 88.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.71 million shares worth more than $137.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.0 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.