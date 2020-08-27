This Indicator Is Supporting Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) is -12.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $4.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The POLA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -12.17% and -16.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.0 million and changing 16.57% at the moment leaves the stock -3.06% off its SMA200. POLA registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9507.

The stock witnessed a -24.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.46%, and is 21.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.78% over the week and 14.18% over the month.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $24.53M and $11.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.42% and -58.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polar Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $3.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -377.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.60% in year-over-year returns.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Polar Power Inc. (POLA), with 7.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.70% while institutional investors hold 19.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.13M, and float is at 5.12M with Short Float at 8.16%. Institutions hold 7.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.44% of the POLA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 56500.0 shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kirr, Marbach & Company which holds 29000.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 26498.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is 51.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.44% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.