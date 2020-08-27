Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) shares are 34.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.81% or $1.66 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +100.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.56% down YTD and -7.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.81% and 5.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2020, FBN Securities recommended the WORK stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Initiated the stock as a Peer Perform on July 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $30.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.29. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.84.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.16, up 38.30% from -$0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 125 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 710 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 217,194,590 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 295,286,111. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,099,872 and 27,861,611 in purchases and sales respectively.

Butterfield Stewart, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $0.75 million at $30.00 per share on Aug 20. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 1,500 WORK shares valued at $45165.0 on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $30.11 per share. Henderson Cal (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,500 shares at $30.01 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $45015.0 while Frati Robert, (Sr VP Sales, Customer Success) sold 5,000 shares on Aug 14 for $0.14 million with each share fetching $28.37.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), on the other hand, is trading around $6.18 with a market cap of $3.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.28 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $247.73 million. This represented a 74.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $961.27 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.28 billion from $15.63 billion over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.70% with a share float percentage of 558.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 67.9 million shares worth more than $355.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 64.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.3 million and represent 11.20% of shares outstanding.