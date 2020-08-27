Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is -18.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNXP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -11.23% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.55 million and changing 11.90% at the moment leaves the stock -2.43% off its SMA200. TNXP registered -77.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7914.

The stock witnessed a -18.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.15%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.64% and -82.26% from its 52-week high.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), with 71.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 7.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.27M, and float is at 130.14M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 7.00% of the Float.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bell Margaret Smith, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bell Margaret Smith bought 5,391 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $0.93 per share for a total of $4997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5391.0 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that SULLIVAN GREGORY M (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $1.03 per share for $20600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21405.0 shares of the TNXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Treco James (Director) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $4770.0. The insider now directly holds 4,500 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP).