Top attractive stock of the week – Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 1453.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $128.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $112.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.3%.

Currently trading at $109.52, the stock is 11.60% and 74.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 377.05% off its SMA200. OSTK registered 539.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1487.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.77.

The stock witnessed a 87.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 556.99%, and is -10.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $1.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 625.83. Profit margin for the company is -2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4228.85% and -14.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.70%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Overstock.com Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $512.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.60% in year-over-year returns.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), with 673.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 45.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.33M, and float is at 38.17M with Short Float at 12.12%. Institutions hold 44.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 5.0 million shares valued at $142.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.40% of the OSTK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.99 million shares valued at $84.92 million to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.94 million shares representing 4.82% and valued at over $55.28 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $53.95 million.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mathews Krista Jean, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Mathews Krista Jean sold 860 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $124.56 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Weight Joel (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $114.91 per share for $49985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Baker Mark Alan (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $107.20 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 1,164 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is -12.40% lower over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -0.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.81% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.