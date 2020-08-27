United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) stock Surged by 0.64% yesterday

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is -31.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $7.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -162.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.87, the stock is 4.09% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.63 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -11.42% off its SMA200. X registered -23.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.23% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.13M.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.84%, and is -0.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $10.73B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.35% and -45.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.53 with sales reaching $2.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.50% in year-over-year returns.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

400 institutions hold shares in United States Steel Corporation (X), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.51% while institutional investors hold 70.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.38M, and float is at 219.07M with Short Float at 22.88%. Institutions hold 69.47% of the Float.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Girsky Stephen J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Girsky Stephen J bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $13.48 per share for a total of $9434.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39910.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that MCGARRY MICHAEL H (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $13.13 per share for $13130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5477.0 shares of the X stock.

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) that is trading 14.79% up over the past 12 months. POSCO (PKX) is -3.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.