Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is -9.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $31.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.45% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -32.89% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.25, the stock is 33.34% and 45.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.61 million and changing 21.39% at the moment leaves the stock 20.49% off its SMA200. URBN registered 12.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.66% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.63M.

The stock witnessed a 60.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.49%, and is 28.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $3.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.36. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.62% and -19.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $914.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), with 40.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.28% while institutional investors hold 136.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.91M, and float is at 56.59M with Short Float at 15.35%. Institutions hold 80.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 10.64 million shares valued at $161.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the URBN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.91 million shares valued at $120.42 million to account for 8.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.87 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $89.35 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 5.8 million with a market value of $88.34 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hayne Azeez, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Hayne Azeez sold 11,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23926.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading -0.28% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -47.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.