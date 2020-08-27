Visa Inc. (V) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is 11.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.93 and a high of $214.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The V stock was last observed hovering at around $208.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.16% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.9% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -13.65% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.26, the stock is 6.00% and 7.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.25% off its SMA200. V registered 17.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $186.05.

The stock witnessed a 6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is 4.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Visa Inc. (V) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $447.45B and $22.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.98 and Fwd P/E is 36.12. Profit margin for the company is 49.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.99% and -1.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

Visa Inc. (V) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visa Inc. (V) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $5.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.40% in year-over-year returns.

Visa Inc. (V) Top Institutional Holders

3,512 institutions hold shares in Visa Inc. (V), with 4.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 98.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.98B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 98.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.22 million shares valued at $28.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the V Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 126.28 million shares valued at $24.39 billion to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 78.77 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $15.22 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 77.14 million with a market value of $14.9 billion.

Visa Inc. (V) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Visa Inc. (V) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHON TULLIER KELLY, the company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that MAHON TULLIER KELLY sold 76,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $201.79 per share for a total of $15.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38379.0 shares.

Visa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Biggar Lynne (EVP, CHIEF MRKTNG & COMM OFF) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $199.99 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13870.0 shares of the V stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, CARNEY LLOYD (Director) disposed off 1,550 shares at an average price of $192.64 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 2,962 shares of Visa Inc. (V).

Visa Inc. (V): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) that is trading 0.00% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -20.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.77% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.42.