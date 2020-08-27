Well positioned to deliver growth? – Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX), Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares are 286.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.85% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +842.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.27% down YTD and 368.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.18% and 8.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the UMRX stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Wedbush had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the UMRX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.5.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.26, down -66.20% from -$1.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,796,362 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 31,873. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,796,362 and 31,873 in purchases and sales respectively.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 250,000 shares worth $0.64 million at $2.57 per share on Aug 17. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 101,000 UMRX shares valued at $0.26 million on Aug 18. The shares were bought at $2.62 per share.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL), on the other hand, is trading around $103.00 with a market cap of $7.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $93.56 and spell out a less modest performance – a -10.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BILL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $40.95 million. This represented a 0.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $41.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.79 billion from $1.92 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $153.84 million while total current assets were at $1.77 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.33 million, significantly lower than the -$2.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 171 times at Bill.com Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 49 times and accounting for 1,131,068 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,813,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 122 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -73.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.47M shares after the latest sales, with -74.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.50% with a share float percentage of 72.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bill.com Holdings Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.86 million shares worth more than $528.25 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 5.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $501.21 million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.