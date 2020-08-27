What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares are 52.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.00% or $10.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +66.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.79% down YTD and 2.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.14% and -0.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TEAM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 15, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $182.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $190.84. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.13.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.00% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.17, up 18.80% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.23 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.53 for the next year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), on the other hand, is trading around $6.76 with a market cap of $5.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.04 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $237.0 million. This represented a 92.65% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.04 billion from $23.7 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $974.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.46 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $502.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 356,226 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,852,644 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 285.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.30% with a share float percentage of 473.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 436 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 43.43 million shares worth more than $383.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 35.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $315.36 million and represent 4.90% of shares outstanding.