What should you know before buying stock in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -56.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.40 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.92% lower than the price target low of $1.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is 0.81% and -2.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.19 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -32.17% off its SMA200. LYG registered -40.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4514 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6762.

The stock witnessed a -1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.36%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 63069 employees, a market worth around $26.45B and $21.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.57 and Fwd P/E is 13.09. Distance from 52-week low is 13.39% and -59.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.30% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), with institutional investors hold 1.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.61B, and float is at 17.34B with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 1.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 37.64 million shares valued at $56.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.21% of the LYG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 33.55 million shares valued at $50.32 million to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd which holds 24.86 million shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $37.29 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 14.76 million with a market value of $22.14 million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -40.74% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 4.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -103.96% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.