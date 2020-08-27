Which institution holds the most shares in CohBar Inc. (CWBR)

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) is -39.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWBR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is -37.10% and -42.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.29 million and changing -32.64% at the moment leaves the stock -49.00% off its SMA200. CWBR registered -34.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $438.76k.

The stock witnessed a -34.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.40%, and is -30.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 7.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 11.49% and -77.18% from its 52-week high.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in CohBar Inc. (CWBR), with 14.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.47% while institutional investors hold 7.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.34M, and float is at 31.62M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 4.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.18 million shares valued at $1.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.58% of the CWBR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.97 million shares valued at $1.51 million to account for 2.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $0.56 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at CohBar Inc. (CWBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cundy Kenneth C, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Cundy Kenneth C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $1.90 per share for a total of $19000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

CohBar Inc. (CWBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 62.92% up over the past 12 months.