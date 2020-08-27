Which institution holds the most shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -12.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.38, the stock is -5.61% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.88 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -5.57% off its SMA200. MPW registered -0.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.27%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $9.89B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.83% and -24.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $320.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.60% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

694 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 6.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 85.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 527.78M, and float is at 523.59M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 84.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 75.89 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 61.29 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 11.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 41.33 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $777.06 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 24.38 million with a market value of $458.32 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hanna James Kevin, the company’s VP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Hanna James Kevin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $20.02 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96156.0 shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 244,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $18.43 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.98 million shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 156,569 shares at an average price of $18.60 for $2.91 million. The insider now directly holds 3,229,184 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading 2.76% up over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -44.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.07% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.62.