Which Institutions Own Shares In Box Inc. (BOX)?

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is 14.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -13.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.29, the stock is 9.18% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.29 million and changing 6.99% at the moment leaves the stock 14.83% off its SMA200. BOX registered 41.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.46M.

The stock witnessed a 9.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.03%, and is 8.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 1980 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $716.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.33. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.26% and -12.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.30%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $192.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year.

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in Box Inc. (BOX), with 5.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.36% while institutional investors hold 84.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.94M, and float is at 148.27M with Short Float at 5.55%. Institutions hold 81.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.78 million shares valued at $327.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.28% of the BOX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.28 million shares valued at $254.92 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 9.04 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $187.75 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 6.15 million with a market value of $127.59 million.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dylan C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Dylan C sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $20.89 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Levie Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 86,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $20.55 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.77 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, EVAN DANA L (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $20.90 for $62700.0. The insider now directly holds 110,567 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months. CDW Corporation (CDW) is -1.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.