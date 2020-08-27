Who are the Institutional Holders in Sea Limited (SE)?

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 295.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.41 and a high of $155.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $154.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.87%.

Currently trading at $159.00, the stock is 17.52% and 31.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing 3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 134.42% off its SMA200. SE registered 398.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 252.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.49.

The stock witnessed a 37.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.15%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 29800 employees, a market worth around $80.30B and $2.98B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 502.04% and 2.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Sea Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 80.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

393 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 8.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 82.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 466.50M, and float is at 80.62M with Short Float at 33.32%. Institutions hold 81.07% of the Float.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 33.05% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.66% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.45.