Who are the Institutional Holders in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -14.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $38.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $212.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.39% off the consensus price target high of $269.52 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 78.58% higher than the price target low of $133.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.60, the stock is 1.53% and 4.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -1.12% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -8.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.05% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.11M.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.87%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 44300 employees, a market worth around $16.89B and $4.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.29. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.29% and -26.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $338.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 457.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.50% year-over-year.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

624 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 26.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.37% while institutional investors hold 66.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 595.95M, and float is at 566.62M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 63.58% of the Float.