Who is the Top Investor In PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 88.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.07 and a high of $204.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $201.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.81%.

Currently trading at $203.48, the stock is 4.08% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 52.91% off its SMA200. PYPL registered 89.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $186.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.57.

The stock witnessed a 15.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.76%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 23200 employees, a market worth around $240.57B and $19.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.38 and Fwd P/E is 44.81. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.93% and -0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analyst Forecasts

PayPal Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $5.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.30% in year-over-year returns.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

2,450 institutions hold shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 86.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 86.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.74 million shares valued at $16.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the PYPL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 80.23 million shares valued at $13.98 billion to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 47.29 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $8.24 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 47.06 million with a market value of $8.2 billion.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULMAN DANIEL H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCHULMAN DANIEL H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $198.23 per share for a total of $4.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Auerbach Jonathan (EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth O) sold a total of 16,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $194.10 per share for $3.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60703.0 shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, SCHULMAN DANIEL H (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $196.89 for $4.92 million. The insider now directly holds 496,803 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) that is trading 48.51% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.63% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.