Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)?

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) is -14.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The TYME stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.37% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -4.15% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.45 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200. TYME registered 3.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2471 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2774.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.05%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.97% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -41.18% from its 52-week high.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Analyst Forecasts

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), with 70.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.58% while institutional investors hold 26.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.58M, and float is at 61.14M with Short Float at 7.15%. Institutions hold 11.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 million shares valued at $5.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.07% of the TYME Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.52 million shares valued at $3.36 million to account for 2.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP which holds 2.2 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $2.93 million, while Healthcare Value Capital, LLC holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 2.17 million with a market value of $2.89 million.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demurjian Michael, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $23400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25.34 million shares.

Tyme Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Demurjian Michael (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $1.29 per share for $25742.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.36 million shares of the TYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Hoffman Steve (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 41,750 shares at an average price of $1.19 for $49683.0. The insider now directly holds 26,242,248 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME).

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 100.77% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.53% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.77.