Why has General Moly Inc. (GMO) gained 51.85% in last trading?

General Moly Inc. (AMEX: GMO) is -27.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 78.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -22.94% and -27.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.64 million and changing 51.85% at the moment leaves the stock -23.73% off its SMA200. GMO registered -4.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2247 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2023.

The stock witnessed a -39.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.99%, and is 10.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.50% over the week and 12.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 56.94% and -55.19% from its 52-week high.

General Moly Inc. (GMO) Analyst Forecasts

General Moly Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year.

General Moly Inc. (GMO) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in General Moly Inc. (GMO), with 68.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.93% while institutional investors hold 8.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.32M, and float is at 82.50M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 4.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.42 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.59% of the GMO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.59 million shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Lindbrook Capital, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $0.1 million.

General Moly Inc. (GMO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at General Moly Inc. (GMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Amer International Group Co., , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Amer International Group Co., bought 11,111,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $4.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39.08 million shares.

General Moly Inc. (GMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 72.33% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.28% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.