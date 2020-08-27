Why has NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) gained 3.07% in last trading?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is 64.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.02 and a high of $23.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLOK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -34.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.21, the stock is 7.71% and 14.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. NLOK registered 81.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.67M.

The stock witnessed a 17.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.62%, and is 6.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $14.35B and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 15.78. Distance from 52-week low is 85.91% and 2.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $620.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 607.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Top Institutional Holders

783 institutions hold shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), with 6.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 98.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 590.00M, and float is at 585.35M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 97.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 73.54 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.44% of the NLOK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.2 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 48.13 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $954.35 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 28.45 million with a market value of $564.11 million.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Matthew Charles, the company’s CAO. SEC filings show that Brown Matthew Charles sold 531 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $22.94 per share for a total of $12181.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

NortonLifeLock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Brown Matthew Charles (CAO) sold a total of 31,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $22.63 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83077.0 shares of the NLOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Feld Peter A (Director) disposed off 10,900,195 shares at an average price of $20.97 for $228.58 million. The insider now directly holds 302,572 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK).