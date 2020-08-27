Why NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is the topic of conversation today

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is -32.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.66 and a high of $65.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTAP stock was last observed hovering at around $41.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.65% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -24.15% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.21, the stock is -0.52% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.44 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -13.94% off its SMA200. NTAP registered -9.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.39%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $9.41B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.78% and -35.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetApp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.20% in year-over-year returns.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Top Institutional Holders

823 institutions hold shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP), with 683.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 99.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.93M, and float is at 221.16M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 98.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 29.73 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.39% of the NTAP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 26.86 million shares valued at $1.19 billion to account for 12.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 25.89 million shares representing 11.67% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.26% of the shares totaling 18.34 million with a market value of $813.56 million.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FAWCETT MATTHEW K, the company’s SVP, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that FAWCETT MATTHEW K sold 9,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $42.74 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50818.0 shares.

NetApp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that RICHARD HENRI P (EVP, Go To Market) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $64.20 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NTAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, RICHARD HENRI P (EVP, Go To Market) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $61.49 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 146,355 shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months. Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is 36.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.94% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.41.