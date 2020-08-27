Why Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is the topic of conversation today

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is 38.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -40.53% and -40.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.61 million and changing -36.33% at the moment leaves the stock -18.50% off its SMA200. OTLK registered -38.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4106 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9979.

The stock witnessed a -39.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.31%, and is -46.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.69% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $110.35M and $5.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.33% and -58.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2576.60%).

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -96.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -97.80% in year-over-year returns.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.76M, and float is at 54.48M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Syntone Ventures LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Syntone Ventures LLC bought 823,045 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16.82 million shares.