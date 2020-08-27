Why Shares of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Are Going Crazy

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -93.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $242.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is -28.16% and -49.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -86.37% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -99.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.37k.

The stock witnessed a -49.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.30%, and is 13.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.75% over the week and 15.40% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $64.05M and $66.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.69% and -99.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), with institutional investors hold 1.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.52M, and float is at 33.49M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 1.17% of the Float.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.